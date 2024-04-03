Scotts Hill Lion Baseball Team Go 3-2 in Five Games

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions Baseball team played five games last week. The Lions took on Libert Tech in a double header, faced off with Chester County twice, and played Hardin County over the weekend. Scotts Hill collected three wins in those two games.

The Lions hosted Liberty on Monday, March 25th to take on the Liberty twice. The Lions would absolutely…

For complete coverage, see the April 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!