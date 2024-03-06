Carr Named Head Coach for Lexington Big Red Tigers

Article by Steve Corlew-

After a brief search, the wait is over as Milan head football coach Derek Carr has been named to lead the Lexington football program.

The announcement came following the annual Lions Club Sight Bowl at the end of spring practice on Friday, March 1st.

“Coach Carr is an energetic and knowledgeable coach that will do a great job with the Big Red Tiger Football program,” Athletic Director and former Tiger head coach Bryant Hollingsworth stated. “We are excited to have him on board.”

Lexington High School Principal and former head coach Steve Lindsey also…

For complete coverage, see the March 6th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!