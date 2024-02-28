| logout
City Board Approves Transfer Station Fees, Water Rate Increases
Article by Steve Corlew-
Lexington Aldermen approved the first reading of a resolution to increase transfer station fees, and the second and final reading of water rate cost of living increases during the board monthly meeting, Monday, February 26th.
The board also approved appointments to the city planning commission, an application for a…
For complete coverage, see the February 28th edition of The Lexington Progress.
