Information Is Sought on Missing Man

Article by Steve Corlew-

Family and volunteers have been searching a Henderson County man who went missing last week near the Perry/Decatur County Line.

James Wray, 38, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6th, near Fat Man’s Market in Linden. His car reportedly struck a guardrail, and he was picked up by a passerby and given a ride to the gas station. He appeared dazed and confused in a security video as he walked away from the station.

He was last seen wearing a dark gray pullover, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes. He is 5’7”, around 165 lbs. He does not have his glasses on and has flame tattoos on his forearms.

The West Tennessee Dive and Rescue Team from Lexington has assisted in the search.

If anyone has any information or has seen, contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office or any number on the flyer.

For complete coverage, see the February 14th edition of The Lexington Progress.

