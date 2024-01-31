Lexington Aldermen approve THDA Grant

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Board of Aldermen approved a new Tennessee Housing Development grant application to help residents with repairs of their homes.

The board voted to enter into an agreement with the Southwest Tennessee Development District (SWTDD) as the first step for applying for the 2024-2027 HOME grant during its meeting, January 22nd.

“We have not participated since 2006, and I have a lot of residents that contact our office,” Mayor Jeff Griggs said. “We should begin this program again.”

The grant is a maximum of $750,000. If awarded, then the…

