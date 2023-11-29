Christmas Lights, Parades, Santa Highlight Local Activities

Article by Steve Corlew-

Thanksgiving is over and many events across the county will celebrate the Christmas season.

Santa can be found all around Henderson County as several events are planned.

The switch has been thrown and one of the largest Christmas Light Shows in the area is bringing the spirit of the season to all with the Darden Christmas Light Show.

The “Darden Christmas Lights” are…

For complete coverage, see the November 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!