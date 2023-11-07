 Skip to content

Veteran’s Day Not Just About Men

American Legion Post 77 and Auxiliary members who recently sat down to discuss their roles and work with the Legion are (from left) Helen Willard, Rowena “Lil Bit” Kutchman, Shelly “Hook” Davis, Melissa Akridge, Melissa “Smiley” Johnson, and Sammi “Pearl” Johnson.
Photo by Steve Corlew / The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

Women are sometimes overlooked on Veteran’s Day.

There are not many women veterans in local and area organizations, however the spouses and significant others give their full support.

A goal of Tennessee Department Commander Lanny Culver is for American Legion Posts across the state to recruit more female veterans.

“Recruiting women veterans has been a big push of mine,” Culver said.

As Veterans Day approaches, The Lexington Progress sat down with…

