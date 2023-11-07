| logout
Veteran’s Day Not Just About Men
Article by Steve Corlew-
Women are sometimes overlooked on Veteran’s Day.
There are not many women veterans in local and area organizations, however the spouses and significant others give their full support.
A goal of Tennessee Department Commander Lanny Culver is for American Legion Posts across the state to recruit more female veterans.
“Recruiting women veterans has been a big push of mine,” Culver said.
As Veterans Day approaches, The Lexington Progress sat down with…
For complete coverage, see the November 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.
Subscribe Today!