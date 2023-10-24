Tragic Accident Claims Two Lives, Man Faces Multiple Charges

Article by Steve Corlew-

A Lexington man faces multiple charges stemming from an accident that claimed two lives this past week.

Nolen Turner, 11, died Wednesday, night, October 18th from his injuries he received in the accident that evening. His mother, Courtney Turner, 33, passed away in a Nashville hospital early Sunday evening. Nolen’s seven-year-old sister survived the accident.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family.

Bayron Gomez Perez, 25, of Lexington is facing multiple charges according to law enforcement officials. Perez is charged with…

For complete coverage, see the October 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!