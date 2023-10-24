LHS Tiger Win Season Win Secures Post Season Game

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tiger football team traveled to Chester County to face off with the Eagles this past Friday, October 20th. The two teams were fighting for a spot in the postseason. The Tigers would come out on top of a very close game with a final score of 17-14 and bump their record up to 4-5. The Tigers will now prep for Hardin County this Friday. That game will be another away game at 7:00 p.m.

In the first quarter, the Tigers would take an early lead with…

For complete coverage, see the October 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!