Lexington Starts Process to Take Over Cemetery, Discusses Rules

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington City Board voted to begin the process of taking over the eastern section of the Lexington Cemetery and discussed proposed rules for the cemetery during meetings on Monday, October 17th.

The first issues aldermen had to tackle was the adoption of the section of the cemetery known historically at the “Black Cemetery.”

The cemeteries date back to the late 18th century and at one time was separated by the L&N Railroad. When the railroad abandoned its line in the early 1980s, the city acquired the railroad right-of-way. At one time there were two separate cemeteries, however over time records and deeds became lost.

City Attorney Ken Walker discussed…

For complete coverage, see the October 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!