Officials Recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Organizers, volunteers, and local officials recognized the problems of domestic violence within our community and despite a light rain, took a walk to honor those victims on Thursday, October 5th.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready and Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs signed a joint proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness month, just prior to the walk. Officials with Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program (WRAP), the Henderson County Justice Center, and local law enforcement were also on hand for the inaugural event.

The group hopes to make the walk an annual event. Volunteers from United Healthcare helped with the walk. During the past year Henderson County has had a…

