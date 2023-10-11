Lexington Lady Tigers Five Time District Champs

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers volleyball team played in the district tournament this week. Lexington played in three matches and won all three and only lost one set, and this improved their record to 25-6 and 14-0 in district games. The Tigers took on Liberty, Hardin County, and South Side on their way to this fifth district championship. The Lady Tigers will play in the regional tournament this week.

The Lady Tigers’ first game was against Liberty on Monday, October 2nd. Lexington won all three sets with ease. The scores of the three sets were 25-10, 25-9, and 25-5.

Kenzie Reeves led the…

For complete coverage, see the October 11th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!