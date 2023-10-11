Henderson County, Lexington Awards Parks Grants

Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County and Lexington were among 32 communities awarded grants for new parks recently though the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

The county and city were awarded over $1 million of the $26.5 million awarded by the state on Thursday, October 5th.

The matching grants will fund a new park in the Westover community, between Westover School and U.S. 412 and in Lexington at the west side of South Main Street near Eller Street.

“The City of Lexington is elated to announce Phase 1 of our first neighborhood park, Depot Park. Depot Park will pay homage to the Lexington Depot and will be a train-themed playground, Mayor Jeff Griggs said. “The park will serve surrounding communities, promising an…

