Huge Crowds Turnout for Annual Free Fair

Article by Steve Corlew –

A record-breaking crowd turned out for the annual Henderson County Free Fair this past week.

Excellent fall weather and the free gate helped draw the attendance from neighboring counties.

“It was our biggest year in history,” Fair Association president Mark Stanfill said. “An estimated 83,000 came through the gate in six days.”

The fair’s free gate has been one of its main attractions, providing entertainment for all.

The agricultural exhibits also drew a lot of attention with the chicken, sheep, and beef shows all drawing many entries. Agriculture has been the cornerstone of county fairs.

