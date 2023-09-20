Five Injured in Two Vehicle Collision on Bypass

Article by Steve Corlew –

Five persons were injured in a two-vehicle collision, Saturday, September 16th at Tennessee 22A and the Lexington Bypass, according to Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton.

The accident is the seventh or eighth to occur at that intersection since State Route 459 opened on June 29th.

Although there are rumble strips and stop signs on the Tennessee 22A side of the intersection, the interchange has proven to be dangerous, and Middleton urges all motorists to be careful.

According to Chief Middleton, vehicles either do not stop on the 22A side or motorists try to treat it as a four-way stop, causing an accident.

The Lexington Police and Fire Departments, Henderson County Ambulance Authority, and…

For complete coverage, see the September 20th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!