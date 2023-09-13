 Skip to content

Henderson County Man Faces Arson Charges

| |

Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have charged a Henderson County man with arson following a fire on Wednesday, September 6th, in the Huron community.
Photo by Steve Corlew / The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 30-year-old Henderson County Man faces charges following a fire on Wednesday, September 6th, on Laster Road in Huron.

Robert Duane Campbell was apprehended by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at the scene, according to officials. Campbell was charged with arson by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents on Thursday, September 7th.

Henderson County Fire Department stations 6, 7, and 9 were dispatched to…

For complete coverage, see the September 13th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment