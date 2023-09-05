School Safety Awareness Increase, Along with Resources

Article by Steve Corlew-

It is useful, anonymous, and provides a way to help keep students safe in school.

However, until recently, the SafeTN app has not been widely known. School officials and the state are trying to get the word out.

One of the key features of the app is that it is totally anonymous, and it is monitored 24/7 by agents trained to make quick threat assessments.

The app, which is available at the app store or google play, can do much more. It also provides a connection to suicide prevention services, you can report assault, sexual misconduct, physical injury, whether you plan to harm yourself or others, violence, or planned violence.

“We are certainly trying to get the word out,” Deputy Commissioner of Homeland Security Greg Mays said about the app. Mays has addressed meetings of Tennessee directors of schools.

“The research out there, tells us that schools need to…

