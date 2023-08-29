Candlelight Remembrance for Overdose Awareness Day

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Prevention Coalition, a new program working to battle substance abuse, will hold a candlelight remembrance service, Thursday, August 31st, at The Well Church in Lexington.

The event will start at 6:00 p.m. and will highlight International Overdoes Awareness Day, according to April Reeves the director of the Henderson County Prevention Coalition.

The coalition is funded through the Henderson County mayor’s office, the Henderson County Commission, and Aspell Recovery Center of Jackson.

