LHS Tigers Defeat Lions in Close Season Opener

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers football program took on their in-county rival Scotts Hill Lions this past Friday, August 18th. Both teams take this rivalry very seriously and want to make sure that they come out on top. Lexington is in division 4A, and Scotts Hill is in division 3A. This was the first time the two teams had matched up against one another since 2011. The Tigers have dominated their matchups every time that the two teams went head-to-head, but this year was different. The Tigers came out of the game as the victor over the Lions by the closest margin in the two teams’ history, with a score of 28-26. The Tigers will host Riverside this Friday, August 25th, in what should be an entertaining game. The game starts at 7:00 p.m.

The Tigers started out really slow in the first half. It seemed they could not get anything going on the offensive side of the field. The Tigers quickly saw themselves down 0-6 when a fumble recovery turned into points for Scotts Hill. The Tigers then responded…

For complete coverage, see the August 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

