Henderson County Schools Celebrate Football Opening Night

Article by Steve Corlew-

It could not have been a more fitting way to kick off the 2023 high school football season than for two Henderson County teams to meet for the first time in eleven years.

Lexington Coach Bryant Hollingsworth and Scotts Hill Coach Rennard Woodmore scheduled the opening season game to rekindle the matchup, not for the historical significance.

“I think it was a welcomed game, because it united the county,” Coach Woodmore said.

It just so happened that the season opener marked the start of a…

For complete coverage, see the August 23rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!