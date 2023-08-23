“Handle with Care” Unites Law Enforcement with Schools

Article by Steve Corlew-

A new program to help support children facing trauma has brought together local law enforcement and schools.

The Henderson County and Lexington City School systems announced, “Handle with Care,” a joint program with the Lexington Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff’s office.

“Handle With Care” enables first responders whether that is law enforcement, fire, or EMS to notify schools if they encounter a child at a traumatic scene, so schools and mental healthcare leaders can provide trauma-sensitive support right away.

Statewide “Handle with Care” coordinator, Evangeline Watanabe met with local officials Monday, August 21st, at the Henderson County Court House.

“We are excited to be a part of Handle with Care and be able to work…

