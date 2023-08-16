Commissioners Approve Sheriff’s Department Raises

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commissioners voted to approve raises for sheriff’s department employees, funds for road repairs, and parking lot improvements, during its monthly session, August 8th.

In July the commissioners approved the tax rate without approving employee raises or funds for road improvements. At that time commissioners voted 12-2 to approve the new equalized tax rate of $1.4578 per $100 assessment and a county fire district tax rate of $0.1237 per $100 assessment.

At that time the commission was considering a 5 percent pay increase for county employees.

Tuesday night’s action shifted $294,820 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the sheriff’s department budget for raises. Commissioners voted unanimously to fund that request. Commissioners also agreed to use…

For complete coverage, see the August 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

