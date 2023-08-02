Scotts Hill 13U Baseball Team First Appearance in World Series

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Little League team traveled to Opelika, Alabama this past week to play in the World Series. The players worked extremely hard to get to this point. The team placed 6th place in the tournament. They eliminated South Carolina and Alabama in the first two days of the tournament. The third day was the day they were finally beaten by Virginia and eliminated themselves. Congratulations to these young men! The hard work that they put in over the last year should not be overlooked.

