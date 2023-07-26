Red Sand Project Highlights Human Trafficking Problem

Article by Steve Corlew-

When one hears about human trafficking, they do not think it happens here.

Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton says that is far from the truth. His department is currently working on a human trafficking case and says it shows how the problem is everywhere.

Monday, July 24th, the Lexington Police Department joined with local officials taking part in the Red Sand Project, which is used to bring awareness to the problem.

In Tennessee, Human Trafficking is the second fastest growing criminal activity, trailing only drug trafficking.

According to LPD investigator Tonya Marshall, human trafficking is a pervasive issue that affects individuals of all genders, races, nationalities, and ages. Most reported cases involve…

For complete coverage, see the July 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

