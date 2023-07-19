Titan’s Willis Encourages Local Players to Avoid Pressures of Life

Article by Steve Corlew-

Tennessee Titan Quarterback Malik Willis met with about 580 local high school and middle school football players at the Lexington First Baptist Church’s annual Night of Champions, Friday, July 14th.

The event is sponsored by the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, and held around the state.

Lexington FBC’s Dr. Clay Hallmark spoke with Willis about family, football, and faith as he interviewed Willis.

An enthusiastic group of players greeted Willis as Dr. Hallmark introduced him to the crowd.

“Welcome to Tennessee Titan territory,” Hallmark said.

Willis’ family is one of the…

