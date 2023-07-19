Budget Amendments, Tax Rate Discussed

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission approved a tax rate and put off several of the county’s needs during a brief session Tuesday, July 11th.

Commissioners voted 12-2 to approve the new equalized tax rate of $1.4578 per $100 assessment and a county fire district tax rate of $0.1237 per $100 assessment.

Commissioners Jack Johnson and Blake Stanfill voted against the rate. Both are candidates for the Lexington City Board, which recently approved a tax rate increase. Johnson is a current Lexington alderman and Stanfill is running for the board in the September election.

Commissioner Johnson expressed concern that the equalized rate would constitute a tax increase for property owners.

“With the economy like it is, this is not a good time to increase any taxes,” Johnson said. “I know this is going to cause a tax increase.”

McCready said the new equalized rate is bringing in the same revenue as the old tax rate. The rate was…

