Festival of the Lakes Event Schedule

Former Miss America, Kellye Cash and fireworks will highlight this year’s Festival of the Lakes at Beech Lake.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is also planning beauty pageants, food trucks, and boat parade for the annual event.

Kellye Cash, the 1986 Miss Tennessee, and 1987 Miss America will bring her band to perform the music of her late uncle, Johnny Cash at the annual festival. After the concert, fireworks will light up the sky.

Kellye Cash and West Tennessee Strangers will headline the show. Lakelin Lemmings, Emily Ann and Church Street, and Indecisive will also be performing. The event is free.

The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Boat Parade to Beech Lake. The parade will start at…

