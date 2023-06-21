Lexington’s Request on Hold as Budget’s First Reading is Approved

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission will meet Tuesday, June 27th to set a tax rate and approve the second reading of the county’s 2023-24 budget.

The commission met on Tuesday, June 13th and approved a first reading of the county’s budgets and took no action on a last-minute quarter of a million-dollar request from the city of Lexington.

County Property Assessor Gary Pope reported that the Board of Equalization was expected to complete its review of the property reassessment and set a new tax rate in the upcoming days.

Under state law, during a property reappraisal, the county cannot take in more revenue from property tax without holding a public hearing and approving a new tax rate. The new certified rate is projected to…

For complete coverage, see the June 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!