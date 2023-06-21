 Skip to content

Lexington’s Request on Hold as Budget’s First Reading is Approved

Richard Barber, executive director of Aspell Recovery, addressed the Henderson County Commission about the group’s programs. The commission approved the Opioid Funding Contract during the meeting June 13th.
Photo by Steve Corlew / The Lexington Progress

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission will meet Tuesday, June 27th to set a tax rate and approve the second reading of the county’s 2023-24 budget.

The commission met on Tuesday, June 13th and approved a first reading of the county’s budgets and took no action on a last-minute quarter of a million-dollar request from the city of Lexington.

County Property Assessor Gary Pope reported that the Board of Equalization was expected to complete its review of the property reassessment and set a new tax rate in the upcoming days.

Under state law, during a property reappraisal, the county cannot take in more revenue from property tax without holding a public hearing and approving a new tax rate. The new certified rate is projected to…

