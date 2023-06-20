 Skip to content

Obituaries For June 21, 2023 Edition

Cathy Diane Ballard, 69

Michael A. Cupples, 48

Randy Keith Davis, 54

Helen Elizabeth Burton Hart, 90

Mary Edna Hemby, 94

Eugene L. Mosier

For complete obituaries, see the June 21st edition of The Lexington Progress.

