Miles Roberts Honored with Service Above Self Award

Article by Steve Corlew-

When local pastor Miles Roberts sees someone homeless, he reflects on Matthew 25:35, and taking that scripture to heart has been leading an effort in Henderson County to help those in need.

“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.” Matthew 25:35

On June 6th Bro. Roberts was honored with the Lexington Rotary Club’s annual “Service Above Self” award for his work. Roberts helped start the Henderson County Homeless Coalition which recently opened a hygiene station behind The Shepherd’s House, 264 Spring Street.

For the past 12 years The Shepherd’s House has been helping the homeless with its soup kitchen.

“They were hungry, they would come in and we would feed them. Give them bicycles and tents,” Roberts said.

But recently the group decided they needed to go a step further, offering a hygiene station. Through donations and fund raisers, the group was able to…

