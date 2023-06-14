Alderman Approve Solid Waste Rate Increase, Proposed Property Tax Hike

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington City Board approved an increase in trash pickup fees, and they took the first step in approving an increase in the city’s property tax rate, Monday, June 12th.

It was the second and final reading of the trash pickup fee, which will increase to $25 per month for residential customers. That was slightly less than the $27 per month fee that was originally proposed last week, but still higher than the current $15.50 rate.

The solid waste budget includes a new garbage truck and a million dollars for the purchase of a shredding machine. The city is hoping the new shredding machine will allow the city to increase volume and reduce future disposal costs.

The rate increase goes into effect immediately. The new rates for commercial, with two collections a week will be $62 a month, commercial with three collections a week will be charged $147.75 per month, commercial with five weekly collections increases to $330.25 per month and industrial collections with two weekly pickups increases to…

