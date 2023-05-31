New Lodge Slated for Natchez Trace State Park

Article by Steve Corlew-

Pin Oak Lodge at Natchez Trace State Park will be getting make over after funds were approved in the state’s 2023 budget.

Based on the current design, the new lodge will look a lot like the lodge recently built at Paris Landing State Park.

Governor Bill Lee’s budget included $69 million for a new state of the art lodge which will be constructed over the next few years.

“Governor Lee strongly believes in protecting our state parks and natural areas for future generations to enjoy,” Representative Brock Martin said. “This will drastically increase visitors to our park and provide economic opportunities for the region. I am excited to see the transformation of Pin Oak Lodge as it becomes a must-visit location within the Tennessee State Park system.”

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready said…

