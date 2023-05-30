 Skip to content

Obituaries For May 31, 2023 Edition

Phyllis Shirley Bartholomew, 80

Tony “Red” Ray Hart, 69

Tony Jordan, 76

Billie Jean Holmes Reeves, 84

Joan Elizabeth Taylor, 82

Burlin Weaver, 80

For complete obituaries, see the May 31st edition of The Lexington Progress.

