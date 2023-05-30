Obituaries For May 31, 2023 Edition By Editor | May 30, 2023 | 0 Phyllis Shirley Bartholomew, 80 Tony “Red” Ray Hart, 69 Tony Jordan, 76 Billie Jean Holmes Reeves, 84 Joan Elizabeth Taylor, 82 Burlin Weaver, 80 For complete obituaries, see the May 31st edition of The Lexington Progress. Subscribe Today! Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Obituaries For May 24, 2023 Edition May 23, 2023 | No Comments » Obituaries For May 17, 2023 Edition May 16, 2023 | No Comments » Obituaries For May 10, 2023 Edition May 9, 2023 | No Comments » Obituaries For May 3, 2023 Edition May 2, 2023 | No Comments » Obituaries For April 26, 2023 Edition April 25, 2023 | No Comments »