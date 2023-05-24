National Guard Received Escort as Troops Deploy

Article by Steve Corlew-

Over 150 members of the Tennessee National Guard’s 251st Military Police Company received an escort through Lexington, Thursday, May 18th, on their way to Europe.

Lexington and Savannah Police Departments, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, and Hardin County Fire Department officials escorted busses taking the troops to Memphis International Airport. The troops flew to Fort Bliss before heading overseas.

The 251st is headquartered in Lexington with a detachment in Savannah. On Monday, May 15th, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1294 fed the troops and their family members.

The unit is deploying to…

For complete coverage, see the May 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

