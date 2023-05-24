LHS Track Team’s Chase Roberson State Bound

Article by Jordan Morris-

Chase Roberson has another great year for Lexington High School’s Track Team. Roberson is now heading to the state tournament to compete for his second consecutive year. Coach Danny Kizer will now be making his fifth appearance at the state tournament as the coach of Lexington’s Track Team. Roberson is looking to make his family, friends, and teammates proud as he is set to compete the TSSAA Track & Field Championship in the 800 meter.

For complete coverage, see the May 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

