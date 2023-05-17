Commission Approved SWTDD Contract, Hears Resident’s Input

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission took another step in controlling developments during its brief session, Tuesday, May 9th.

Commissioners also heard from residents on the recent property assessment, a private road, and school safety.

Commissioners voted 13-1 to contract with the Southwest Development District (SWTDD) for planning services. Commissioner Jeff James cast the lone “no” vote.

In January, commissioners unanimously approved a motion to establish a county-wide planning region and to establish a planning commission in efforts to control subdivision developments. The planning commission would establish uniform rules and regulations for sub-divisions in the county. Currently the county has no rules regarding land use and development.

Commissioners have always expressed some reluctance to approve such controls, due to agriculture use. County officials have been trying to come up with a way to control “camper” communities and private roads that have been..,

