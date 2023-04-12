Five Indicted Following Investigation of Attempted Murder

Article by Steve Corlew

Ongoing investigations by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of five individuals as well as the seizure of weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest and indictments stem from an investigation that led to the recovery of stolen property and drugs from two separate locations on March 21st.

That investigation led to the indictments by the Henderson County Grand Jury, April 3rd, on charges of one count each of attempted first degree murder, two counts each of aggravated assault, and two counts each of enhanced punishment of criminal gang offense against four persons, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The fifth person faces drug and theft indictments.

