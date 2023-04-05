Scotts Hill Alderman Discussed Need for Shelters and More Sirens

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill City Board talked about the need for storm shelters and more weather sirens during its meeting Monday night, April 3rd.

A series of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes hit close to home, with nine killed in Adamsville, Friday night, March 31st. The death toll rose to 32 nationwide from the series of tornadoes.

Henderson County saw the storms pass by on the north and south sides of the county. According to Henderson County Emergency Management Agency interim director Lynn Murphy, no damage was reported within the county, although tornado warnings were issued in the Cedar Grove area and in southern Henderson County.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready said 113 people and 10 dogs took advantage of the storm shelter set up at the Watson Center on Natchez Trace Drive. Plans are to continue opening the storm shelter as it is needed.

The lack of shelters was…

