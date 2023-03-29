Article by Steve Corlew-

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs sees county and city cooperation leading to bigger things for Lexington.

The mayor discussed the city’s progress and future during his annual “State of the City” address to the Lexington Rotary Club, Tuesday, March 21st.

In the last four years during the Bray Administration the city and county have not worked together, the mayor told the group. “And that is sad,” Griggs said.

“I think things have changed; I am excited about Robbie being there,” Griggs added.

The lack of housing is one of the biggest issues facing Lexington and Henderson County. Both the city and county will hold a joint work session, Thursday, March 30th, to talk about solutions. One of the ideas being considered is the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF), as an incentive to developers.

“I mentioned we need housing and we are trying to come up with ways to jump start that,” the mayor told the Lexington Rotary Club.

