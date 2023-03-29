New REAP Graduating Class Recognized

Article by Steve Corlew-

A new graduating class from a joint program with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and DeWayne’s Quality Metal Coatings, is preparing inmates to re-enter society.

The program, now called REAP (Realizing Everyone’s Aspirations and Potential), provides opportunities for employees in the program that help prepare them for success after release.

Program Director Lisa Brown works with the inmates on an Adult and Teen Challenge, 12-week program aimed at giving them freedom to grow and overcome setbacks and disappointments.

“We worked on the study’s lessons about how to deal with life after you get away from life controlling problems,” Brown said.

The participants are required to attend the Living Free studies with Adult and Teen Challenge, according to Brown.

“We go through a variety of eight different studies with these men,” Brown said. “It is a program where each book gradually builds on the other. It takes…

