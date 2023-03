Article by Steve Corlew-

Two persons were killed in a late-night house fire on Morningside Drive, in Lexington, Monday, March 6th.

Lexington firefighters responded to the fire about 11:30 p.m. The names are being withheld until family members are notified, officials said.

Further information was unavailable at press time. We will have more details in next week’s edition of The Lexington Progress.

