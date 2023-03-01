Commissioners Discuss Development, Approved Park and Recreation Grant

The Rivers Edge in Darden was built using a Tennessee Local Parks and Recreation grant. The county is seeking a similar grant for a park in the Westover community.

Photo by Steve Corlew / Lexington ProgressArticle by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Commission approved an application for local parks and recreation grant, the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA), and discussed a building for the county election commission, during a delayed February regular session.

In the meeting Monday, February 27th, commissioners also heard from a group of local developers about a new subdivision planned for the Timberlake-Wildersville road area. That group will be back before the commissioners in March to discuss its request for a Tax Incentive Financing (TIF), a method of deferring local tax funds to offset the cost of the development.

Commissioners Randall Keen and Nick Peterson were absent. Commissioner Jack Johnson also missed a portion of the meeting due to the Lexington City Board meeting. Johnson serves on both the County Commission and City Board.

The plan for a park in the Westover area brought some questions from local citizens. Tracey Chambers, a Westover resident, expressed concerns about…

For complete coverage, see the March 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

