Locals Schools Receive STEM Grants From TVA

Three local schools were awarded classroom grants for their STEM programs from TVA and the Lexington Electric System recently.

Checks were presented to the schools, Tuesday, February 14th, by Brian Smith a service manager for TVA and Martha Swindle, a customer relations representative of TVA.

Marinda Hildenbrandt of South Haven received a grant of $2,500 that will be used to purchase a 3-D printer and supplies.

Lexington Middle School received a $5,000 grant that was applied for by principal Whitney Owens and Beta Advisor Melanie Shelby.

Caywood Elementary received a $1,000 check. STEM teacher, Angela Scates applied for…

