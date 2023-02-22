Local Furniture Store Hit Hard by Worker Shortage

Article by Steve Corlew-

While many businesses succumb to the economy, G. E. Williams Furniture Company will be closing its doors for another reason, the lack of labor.

Since 1969, G.E. Williams Furniture has been a staple on the Lexington retail landscape. On Monday, they shocked customers by announcing they were going out of business.

“The economy is awesome,” Manager Larry Rhodes said. “We can’t keep employees.”

Rhodes said the store is doing more business with half the help.

“The last five years have been record years,” Rhodes said.

“We pay a living wage,” Rhodes added. “I am proud to have the people I have. It is a struggle every day to find help.”

While the store is not closing its doors immediately, they will be honoring all of their outstanding orders. The store will close Wednesday February 22nd and Thursday February 23rd, to prepare for a liquidation sale, that begins Friday, February 24th. The store was…

