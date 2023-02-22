Lions Takedown Panthers in District Semi-Finals

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team had a successful regular season and was hoping to carry that success into the postseason. The Lions were set to go head-to-head with the Riverside Panthers in their first district tournament game this past Thursday, February 17. Scotts Hill was able to knock off the Panthers and move on to the finals. The Lions won the game by six points with a final score of 78-72.

The Lions came out of the first quarter with a lead, posting 21 points to the Panthers’ 13. In the second quarter, the Lions and Panthers both added 13 points apiece to their totals. The Lions went into halftime leading by eight points with a score of 34–26. The second half started with Scotts Hill scoring 20 points, but the Panthers scored 23 of their own. The fourth quarter saw the Lions net 24 points to the Panthers’ 23. The Lions collect the win and move on to the finals of the district tournament.

The leading scorer for the Lions was Luke Ledbetter. Ledbetter had…

