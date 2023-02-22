LHS Tigers Win Makeup Game

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team had a make-up game this past Monday, February 13. The Lady Tigers hosted the Riverside Lady Panthers in a big rivalry matchup. The Lady Tigers could not overcome the Lady Panthers and suffered a heartbreaking loss. The final score of the contest was 43–57.

Lexington’s first quarter was a leading contributor to the outcome of the game. Lexington only scored four points in the first quarter while the Lady Panthers posted 18. The Lady Tigers and the Lady Panthers both netted 12 points in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers went into halftime trailing by 14 points with a score of 16-30. In the third quarter, Lexington posted nine points to Riverside’s eight. The fourth quarter was the Lady Tigers’ best quarter, and the Lady Tigers scored 18 points while the Lady Panthers had 19. Lexington finished the game strong, but the slow start was too much to overcome.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Kylie Waldrep. Waldrep had…

