Westover Park Plans Move Forward, Event Center Discussed

Plans for a new park in Westover, have moved a step closer to reality this past week.

Henderson County is seeking a grant from the Local Park and Recreation Fund, of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to build the new park as part of the county’s master plan. The amount of project is estimated at $686,533. The LPRF grant is a 50-50 match.

In separate meetings Thursday, February 9th, two actions were approved that moved the park closer to a reality. The county school board first agreed to transfer three acres on the west side of Nancy Wilson drive to the county for use as a park, and then the commission’s budget committee agreed to submit the funding request for the park for the full commission’s consideration. The commission will meet, Monday, February 27th at 7:00 p.m. at the courthouse.

Plans for the park include, walking track, playground with some ADA approved playground equipment, and a pavilion. The park will be located near U.S. 412 west and Nancy Wilson Drive, near Westover School.

The county had looked at adding a park in the western part of the county several years ago but did not move forward at that time.

In 2015, Rivers Edge at Darden was completed. It was…

