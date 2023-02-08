Fire Depts. to Receive Grant

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Fire Department has been awarded a $63,300 grant, from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance to be used to replace existing fire fighter personal protection gear. According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, the equipment is much needed.

A total of 147 Tennessee Volunteer Fire departments are to be awarded a portion of the $5 million grant funds. The grants were first approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2019 and have been awarded for the last three years.

The Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program provided…

For complete coverage, see the February 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!