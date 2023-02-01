SH Lions Defeated by Rival Panthers

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball program was set to travel to Decatur County to go head-to-head with their rival Riverside Panthers last Tuesday, January 24. The Lions really wanted to get back in the win column after their tough loss to the Chester County Eagles the last time they touched the court. The Lions let the Riverside Panthers get the better of them this game in a seven-point loss. Scotts Hill was defeated 67-74 in the end.

The Scotts Hill Lions started out slow in this game; the Lions posted ten points to the Panthers’ 23. In the second quarter, the Lions scored 18 points but gave up 21 more points to the Panthers. The score heading into halftime saw Scotts Hill trailing by 16 points with a score of 28–44. Coming out of halftime, the Lions came out hot and netted 27 points while holding Riverside to only 16. The Lions had cut the lead down to five points heading into the fourth quarter, but Scotts Hill could not complete the comeback. The Lions scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, while Riverside posted 14 and held the Lions off.

The Lions’ ball club was led in scoring by Luke Ledbetter. Ledbetter had…

For complete coverage, see the February 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!