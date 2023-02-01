Lexington Housing Authority to Help Applicants Seek Home Repair Loans

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Housing Authority will be acting as a conduit for low-income senior citizens to access a United States Department of Agriculture loan program.

The program, known as the Section 504 Home Repair program, provides low interest loans to allow senior homeowners to repair, improve, or modernize their homes.

To qualify, homeowners must occupy the house, be unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere, and have a family income within the very-low-income limits.

The grants and loans are available for those 62 and over. The maximum loan is…

